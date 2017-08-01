Sacramento
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com.
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140
Good Day Sacramento
Bass Pro Shops Completes $4 Billion Cabela's Acquisition
Monday's closing announcement didn't address how many of the roughly 2,000 Cabela's jobs will remain in Sidney, Nebraska.
High School Softball Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex With Minors
Sacramento Police say Michael Martis was coaching the girls’ softball team at St. Francis High School when he met one of the victims.
Wine, Wedges And Wishes Golf Tournament Fundraiser To Benefit Make-A-Wish
Ed Crane hosted his 19th annual Wine, Wedges and Wishes golf tournament benefitting Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada at Topgolf on Monday, September 18. Ed Crane hosts this event each year in memory of his two sons, Brian and Timmy. Nearly 200 people came out to support this cause.
Flood Protection Work Underway Along Feather River
The effects of the Oroville Dam spillway emergency are still being felt.
JASON ROSS: NFL TOP 5/BOTTOM 5
Each week I rank the NFL's best 5 teams and the worst 5. It isn't always easy or clear cut but lists are made to be debated so fire away.
9/25/17 - The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie Live from Kings Media Day
Grant and Doug talk with Players at Sacramento Kings Media Day.
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Eat
Best Football Bars In Sacramento
The vibe at Field House American Sports Pub is fun and friendly, and kids are welcome to hang out and enjoy the gridiron action. A row of huge flat screen TVs run side-by-side on every wall, so there are never calls of interference because someone blocks the view.
How To Make Your Very Own Harry Potter-Inspired Butter Beer
Butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks in the wizarding world, but it is even easier to make than you think.
Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Sacramento
Labor Day is so much more than a day off work. It's a time for family and friends roo. Here's a short list of happening this holiday weekend.
Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Sacramento
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Sacramento
Willkommen! It's your Sacto guide to 2017's Oktoberfest! Beer and brats abound in this month long observance filled with lederhosen, boots full of beer and sausages. Lots if sausages. So, join us, as Sacramento enjoys its German heritage.
Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Sacramento
This year, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by getting involved with one of these local organizations that work hard to provide a space where Hispanic culture is celebrated year-round.
Contests
Win NBA 2K18 With The Lo-Down
Listen to the Lo Down all week long to win the much anticipated, NBA 2K18, which is out now!
Score Your Imagine Dragons Tickets HERE!
The Drive is hooking you up with a pair of tickets every day this week! Listen 6am-9am and win your tickets!
Win Sac State Football Tickets With The Lo-Down!
The Lo-Down is hooking you up with a pair of tickets every day this week! Listen noon-3pm and win your tickets!
Win Kings Row Tickets To This Year's Home Opener!
You can also text in and enter to win the Kings Row seats at participating Rite Aid locations!
Travel
The Ultimate East Coast Fall Foliage Guide
An informative guide to five of the best destinations on the East Coast to enjoy the fall foliage.
5 Best Man-Made Structures In America
The American experience incorporates five exceptional man-made structures, each one boasting a compelling vision and rich story line that took it from drawing board to astonishing reality.
A Millennial's Guide To Moving
If you're feeling overwhelmed by an upcoming move, check out our handy guide for helping get you prepared and keeping your stress level down.
Mexico's 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Head south of the border for an all-inclusive Mexican resort when you ache for warm and gentle ocean breezes, more pools than you can handle, a spa experience that will wow you and no jet lag to put your body clock off kilter.
